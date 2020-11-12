https://100percentfedup.com/video-tucker-carlson-delivers-a-sarcasm-filled-take-down-of-obama-and-his-new-book/

Tucker Carlson commented on Obama’s new book tonight in a sarcasm-filled take-down. It is not to be missed. Carlson can bring the snark when he wants to, and it’s glorious. He commented on his impressions of Obama’s self-esteem or lack thereof. Carlson also implied that Obama thinks he’s a genius, and you are a racist…LOL

“This show can report conclusively tonight the former President Barack Obama does not have a self-esteem problem.”

And as for the “cliff notes” on Obama’s latest tome, Tucker delivers: “Barack Obama is a genius. You are a racist. Remember that?”

#Tucker on Obama’s new book: “This show can report conclusively tonight the former President Barack Obama does not have a self-esteem problem” And as for the “cliffnotes” on Obama’s latest tome, #Tucker delivers: “Barack Obama is a genius. You are a racist. Remember that?” pic.twitter.com/7RTpKBylsK — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 13, 2020

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem also went after Obama for his lack of self-awareness:

What a ridiculous message. Obama had 8 years, including 2 with full control of Congress. He sent our jobs to China, left our healthcare system in disarray, our foreign policy in shambles & our people divided. Instead of blaming Trump, Obama should consider what led to 2016. pic.twitter.com/9Vv4EUSbLg — Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) November 12, 2020

