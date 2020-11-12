http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/OBHoIrgSQps/tucker-carlson-persists.php

The news side of the FOX News channel appears to be following an edict to discount Trump campaign claims of fraud in last week’s election. Neil Cavuto’s cutting away from a Kayleigh McEnany press conference addressing fraudulent voting presents a dramatic case in point. Kind sir, protect me from hearing unverified claims now and forever more. I am incapable of applying my own judgment.

As I have noted a few times over the past week, FOX News has yet to account for the wildly misleading performance of its news side with respect to key issues on election night. I have written the FOX News senior executive in charge of media relations to ask if the network intend to offer an explanation. Assuming she’s too busy to attend to my inquiry, I will nevertheless post any response received verbatim.

Reading between the lines of his monologues, I infer that Tucker Carlson refuses to follow such an edict, if it exists, or to remain silent. On his show last night, for example, he offered cases studies of the “dead voters awake” variety (FOX News video below, text here). The only answer to such examples is that these are merely garden variety instances insufficiently numerous to affect the outcome. In any event, however, they contradict the claim that they have seen no evidence of fraud.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

