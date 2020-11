The best way to honor our veterans is to stop waging unnecessary wars and work for peace.

The best way to care for our war veterans is to stop creating more.

The best way to honor those we’ve lost is to care for their families & those who have come home. #VeteransDay pic.twitter.com/hP0Umb4n6W

