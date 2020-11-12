https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/tunneltotowers-charity-mortgages-veteransday/2020/11/12/id/996795

Eleven veterans received a monumental salute for their service on Veterans Day, as the 9/11 charity Tunnel to Towers paid off their mortgage.

“These heroes volunteered to serve their country and many continued to serve in our community,” Chairman and CEO of Tunnel to Towers Frank Siller said in a statement. “They risked and lost their lives to save the lives of strangers – people they never met.

“Now, thanks to the support of Americans across this country – we are able to repay that sacrifice. We will ensure that the families they left behind will always have a place to call home.”

The Smart Home program paid off the mortgage on the home of U.S. Army Captain and double-leg amputee Dan Berschinski and renovated his home to make it more accessible.

The Gold Star Family Home Program eased the financial burden on three military widows raising young children by paying off their mortgages.

The Fallen First Responder Home Program fulfilled the mortgage on seven homes of first responders with prior or current military service who lost their lives in the line of duty.

These eleven heroes embody the Foundation’s ethos of “Let Us Do Good.”

The 11 recipients:

U.S. Army Captain Dan Berschinski – Atlanta, Ga.

U.S. Army Special Forces SGT MAJ James Sartor – Peyton, Colo.

U.S. Army Specialist Christopher Michael Harris – Fayetteville, N.C.

U.S. Army SFC Reymund Transfiguracion – Lacey, Wash.

Sumter County Sheriff’s Cpl. Andrew Gillette – Sumter, S.C.

Springfield Police Officer Christopher Ryan Walsh – Springfield, Mo.

West Peculiar Firefighter Chuck McCormick – Raymore, Mo.

Louisiana State Trooper George Baker – Amite, La.

Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputy Wyatt Cooper Maser – Idaho Falls, Idaho.

Smyrna Police Officer Christopher Eric Ewing – Acworth, Ga.

Philadelphia Firefighter Michael Bernstein – Philadelphia, Pa.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation honors the sacrifice of FDNY Firefighter Stephen Siller, who laid down his life to save others Sept. 11, 2001. To date, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation has spent over $250 million to honor and support our first responders and veterans and their families.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

