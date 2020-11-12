https://babylonbee.com/news/twitter-fact-checks-harry-potters-claim-that-voldemort-has-returned/

LONDON—As part of its efforts to counter harmful misinformation on its platform, a cooperative effort with the Ministry of Magic, Twitter has issued a fact-check on Harry Potter’s claim that Voldemort has returned.

After the Boy Who Lived tweeted out, “He’s back! Voldemort’s back!” Twitter quickly went to work combatting the “dangerous misinformation,” slapping the claim with a fact-check assuring Twitter users that the claim is in dispute and that “Hogwarts is safe and secure.”

“We will not be used as a tool to spread this kind of misinfo,” said Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey from an opium den somewhere in Shanghai. “This is all part of a campaign by Russian bots to destabilize the Ministry of Magic and make us lose trust in the system, man. Anyway, I gotta go.”

Twitter has also fact-checked Noah’s claim that the earth is about to be flooded, Mary’s claim that Jesus has risen from the dead, and Jesus’s claim that we should love our enemies.

