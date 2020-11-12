https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/twitter-censorship-election-meddling/2020/11/12/id/996833

Twitter labeled approximately 300,000 posts containing election-related content as disputed and potentially misleading, part of its widespread efforts to clamp down on misinformation.

The tech giant has also continued to label President Donald Trump’s claims on Twitter as disputed and, in some tweets, includes links to “learn how voting by mail is safe and secure.”

“These enforcement actions remain part of our continued strategy to add context and limit the spread of misleading information about election processes around the world on Twitter,” Vijaya Gadde and Kayvon Beykpour, who lead Twitter’s legal and product teams, respectively, wrote in a blog post Thursday.

Twitter, as a results, said there was a 29% decrease in Quote Tweets of those labeled tweets due in part to a prompt that warned people prior to sharing.

“We also got ahead of potentially misleading information by showing everyone on Twitter in the U.S. a series of pre-bunk prompts,” Gadde and Beykour wrote. “These prompts, which were seen 389 million times, appeared in people’s home timelines and in Search, and reminded people that election results were likely to be delayed, and that voting by mail is safe and legitimate.”

Millions of conservatives have migrated to alternative social media and media sites like Parler, Rumble, and Newsmax following the election due to censorship on Twitter and Facebook.

