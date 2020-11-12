https://www.oann.com/uk-economy-grows-by-monthly-1-1-in-september/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=uk-economy-grows-by-monthly-1-1-in-september

November 12, 2020

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s economy, which has struggled to maintain its recovery from its coronavirus lockdown crash, grew by 1.1% in September from August, even before the latest COVID-19 restrictions on businesses, official data showed on Thursday.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a monthly growth rate of 1.5% in September.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce and William Schomberg; Editing by Alistair Smout)

