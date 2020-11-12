https://hannity.com/media-room/update-portland-rioter-caught-on-camera-sentenced-to-20-months-for-vicious-beatdown/

*UPDATE*

The Portland rioter who viciously attacked a truck driver during anti-police protests earlier this year was sentenced to 20 months in prison this week; ending a case that gained national attention in the aftermath of the killing of George Floyd.

“The video of this assault is violent and shocking. It outraged our community and nation,” Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt said in a statement. “We are fortunate that the victim’s injuries were not as severe as it first appeared they may have been.”

Schmidt added, “In the days, weeks and months after this assault, detectives with the Portland Police Bureau worked quickly to identify the suspect and complete the investigation. This is a proper resolution. Marquise Love is accepting responsibility for his actions and the punishment.”

From Fox News:

Portland police have arrested the 25-year-old man accused of viciously attacking a truck driver who was seen on video being violently beaten, jail records show.

Marquise Lee Love turned himself in and was booked in the Multnomah County Detention Center on Friday shortly after 8:30 a.m. local time, according to jail records. He was charged with assault, coercion and rioting, all three of which are felonies, records show. Police later confirmed the arrest in a press release shared on Twitter. “I am pleased the suspect in this case turned himself in and appreciate all of the efforts to facilitate this safe resolution,” said PPB Chief Chuck Lovell. “Thank you to all of the members of the public who have provided information and tips to our investigators. Your assistance is very much appreciated.” Love, who also goes by the name “Keese Love,” appears to have been captured on video repeatedly punching and kicking a man who was later identified in reports as being Adam Haner.

Press Release: Update: Assault Suspect Turns Self In, Witness Identified (Photo)

Link: https://t.co/K42t52T82K pic.twitter.com/PhaVFZzRcy — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) August 21, 2020

Read the full report at Fox News.

