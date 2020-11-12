https://www.theepochtimes.com/video-google-vote-reminders-only-went-to-liberals-not-conservatives-for-at-least-four-days-dr-robert-epstein_3577146.html

During his 2020 election monitoring project, Dr. Robert Epstein found stark data showing Google election bias, he says, and he’s only just started to pore through all the data that was collected.

In this episode, Dr. Epstein, a Senior Research Psychologist at the American Institute for Behavioral Research and Technology, explains what he’s found so far, and why he believes the public has the ability to stop big tech election bias, even without legislative action.

This is American Thought Leaders 🇺🇸, and I’m Jan Jekielek.

American Thought Leaders is an Epoch Times show available on YouTube, Facebook, and The Epoch Times website. It airs on Verizon Fios TV and Frontier Fios on NTD America (Channel 158).

