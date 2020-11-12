https://noqreport.com/2020/11/12/vote-fraud-stop-using-the-word-widespread-as-though-its-a-factual-argument/

Leftists love to weaponize words to deceive and deflect. This was perfectly exemplified when Republican Rising star Gov. Kristi Noem recently sparred with ABC newsreader and future ‘Jeopardy’ host George Stephanopoulos.

Several times during the debate he cited the adjective ‘widespread’ as though it refers to a factual argument. Implying that this inherently vague term can be precisely applied to decide if something is an issue to the point of even demanding that she provide “evidence at all of widespread fraud”:

STEPHANOPOULOS: Governor Noem, do you have any evidence it wasn’t an honest election? You had a tweet earlier this week saying it was rigged. Do you have any evidence at all of widespread fraud?

I’ve spoken with Republican secretaries of state in Georgia, in Arizona. I’ve spoken with Republican officials across the country. They have come up with zero evidence of widespread fraud.

NOEM: And that is not true. That is absolutely not true. People have signed legal documents, affidavits stating that they saw illegal activities. And that is why we need to have this conversation in court. The New York Times itself said that there were clerical errors.

Smells like FREEDOM. Order Founders Blend Organic Coffee from Freedom First Coffee. Use “NOQ” as the promo code for 10% off!

STEPHANOPOULOS: No widespread fraud, Governor. That’s very different.

[Emphasis added]

Like many of the Weasel words the nation’s socialist left has conjured up over the years, there is no set definition for the phrase ‘widespread fraud’. However, in this and many other examples, the left uses these emotionally leaden terms as though it refers to a factual argument.

Weaponized words instead of factual arguments

The Oxford English Dictionary vaguely defines the adjective ‘widespread’ as “Found or distributed over a large area or number of people”. We should note that the nation’s socialist media has been exploiting the term context as a way of censoring opposition content. Therefore, it’s only fair that we apply the same rule here.

The fact is that voter fraud doesn’t have to be ‘widespread’ in that it can be applied to specific districts to alter an election. Meaning this is just another in a long string of false narratives and deceptions, in this case using another vague but emotionally charged term to outright lie to the people. But let’s make it clear what they are doing.

Leftist intentions are to forward a false argument that deceives the people as to what is taking place. Since there is no real quantifiable value associated with the phrase ‘widespread fraud’, leftists like George Stephanopoulos can flog this until the cows come home. Pretending that this doesn’t take place when we’ve had numerous, and provable examples at present with new cases being revealed every day.

Weasel words

Leftists excel in weaponizing words – especially those with vague meanings that have a very emotional impact; the term ‘widespread’ is no exception. Blatantly implying something without being specific, so they can use it without repercussion.

We can simply add this to the list of words, the nation’s socialist left has exploited over the years to emotionally move rather than factually inform:

Hate Speech

Assault Weapon

Military Style

Weapon of war

Widespread

Let’s just say it: The national socialist left is inherently evil.

We credit colleague Ray Fava in pointing this out and given recent events, one finds it increasingly hard to argue against this assertion. Their weaponization of certain phrases and words is a perfect example of why this is the case.

While they pretend to inform, they are in fact muddying the water with these deceptive terms. The word ‘widespread’ joins with others in the left’s pantheon of deceptive phrases meant to convey an emotional point rather than a factual assertion.

The bottom line: Why all of this is vitally important

Why are we taking so much time to demolish a cherished leftist talking point? Why are we pointing out the evilness of a cabal of collectivists?

These are people who want to seize power ‘by any means necessary’. There should no doubt that Adolph Hitler and another National Socialist Workers’ Party would nod in approval. Just the fact that it’s verboten to talk about this history speaks volumes.

There are two critical issues at work, one is the ongoing Presidential ‘vote counting’. The second is the Georgia run-off election. Both will decide the fate of the nation. Charles Schumer has already decreed that “Now we take Georgia, and then we change the world,”

Realistically speaking, the left is hanging by its fingernails, the Right made many gains in the election – fraud notwithstanding. There is a narrow margin in the power balance between the pro-liberty right and the nation’s socialist left. The trends show that we have the mandate, but the left doesn’t care, they will simply lie as they always do and pretend they have it.

Both of these electoral contests will decide our fate between a county based on liberty and limited government or authoritarianism and socialistic slavery. This is why they are trying to gaslight everyone with weasel words and false assertions. This is why they are exploiting the word ‘widespread fraud’ when this isn’t necessary and is never the case.

COVID-19 may take down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the so-called “surge” or “2nd-wave” that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $11,500 to stay afloat for the rest of 2020, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

Election year or not, coronavirus lockdowns or not, anarchic riots or not, the need for truthful journalism endures. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

