The George Senate runoff elections are critical to our future. Jeremiah Wright style leftist Raphael Warnock is running against Kelly Loeffler. Pajama Boy Jon Ossoff is running against David Perdue. Only Loeffler and Perdue stand in the gap against permanent one-party rule. Chuck Schumer has already explained, “First we take Georgia, then we change America.” Warnock and Ossoff are the keys. As the terrorist in Leonard Cohen’s song puts it, first they take Manhattan, then they take Berlin.

I checked in on 2018 Warnock’s anti-Semitic rant against Israel here yesterday. In the video clip below, Warnock dodges the question whether he supports the packing of the Supreme Court or the statehood of Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia. He is not an artful dodger.

We support the reelection of Senators Perdue and Loeffler. We support the continued rule of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Readers can contribute to both Perdue and Loeffler here. Or donate to Loeffler’s campaign here and Perdue’s campaign here.

Via Elizabeth Matamoros/Washington Free Beacon.

