https://www.theblaze.com/news/warren-biden-should-bypass-congress-progressive-agenda

Media outlets have called the presidency for Joe Biden, but by all accounts his win was much narrower than many Democrats expected, and Democrats down ticket performed much worse than expected, meaning that Democrats did not get the clean sweep on Election Day they hoped.

The “split decision” thus rendered by the American people on Election Day has led to an already spectacular amount of infighting among Democrats who are eager to point fingers for the party’s failure. In particular, the party’s liberal and more moderate wings have been particularly eager to point fingers at the other camp, with moderates aggressively blaming progressive policies like “defund the police” for their losses.

Massachusetts Sen. and former presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren (D), meanwhile, is confident that Biden’s expected win is a victory for “the most progressive economic and racial justice platform of any general election nominee ever,” as she wrote in an op-ed for the Washington Post.

As for the fact that the American people likely elected a Republican Senate and a larger number of Republican congressmen and therefore perhaps were not quite as keen on the most progressive platform ever? Warren argues that Biden should ignore that fact, saying, “We need to deliver [on progressive promises], even as Republican leaders can’t acknowledge the election outcome and plan to grind Congress to a halt.”

The fact that Republicans won enough elections in 2020 to grind Biden’s agenda to a halt is, apparently, an “election outcome” that Warren isn’t interested in acknowledging.

Instead, she argues that “there are lots of big changes that a Biden-Harris administration can achieve through executive orders and agency action on day one.” Among other things Warren thinks Biden should do without Congress, Warren argues that Biden should:

Cancel “billions of dollars” in student loan debt

Bypass patents for companies that have expended millions of dollars in research funds to develop life-saving drugs

Raise the minimum wage for all federal contractors to $15 an hour

Establish a “Racial and Ethnic Disparities Task Force” to “review racial disparities in pandemic funding.”

Declare the the climate crisis a national emergency

Warren concludes , “Even so, we know that Washington insiders and their establishment allies are ready to declare that unity and consensus mean turning over the governing keys to giant corporations and their lobbyists — the exact opposite of what voters want.”

Warren does not state who these people are who are arguing this, because they do not exist. Nevertheless, having demolished this straw man, Warren concludes, “Instead of allowing insiders to hijack the message sent by voters in both parties, we should listen to those voters and deliver real solutions to the problems we face.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

