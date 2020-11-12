https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/12/watch-the-emotional-moment-when-grandparents-hug-their-grandson-through-a-covid-19-hugging-station/

Today seemed to be the day when every governor and mayor asked families not to celebrate Thanksgiving together. Never mind the thousands who hit the streets of D.C. to party after the race was called for Joe Biden; New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s new order restricts gatherings of more than 10 people in a private residence.

As we count the days until Joe Biden tries to implement a national mask mandate, check out this “emotional moment” at a COVID-19 “hugging station.” We think The Sun expected it to warm our hearts, not make us sick to our stomachs.

Apparently this isn’t a “thing” — yet — a Nebraska family came up with the idea and built it and posted the video.

We were surprised to learn this wasn’t set up in a hospital somewhere — but they’ll patent it and sell it and it will be in a few months.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...