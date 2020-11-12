https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/12/watch-the-emotional-moment-when-grandparents-hug-their-grandson-through-a-covid-19-hugging-station/

Today seemed to be the day when every governor and mayor asked families not to celebrate Thanksgiving together. Never mind the thousands who hit the streets of D.C. to party after the race was called for Joe Biden; New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s new order restricts gatherings of more than 10 people in a private residence.

As we count the days until Joe Biden tries to implement a national mask mandate, check out this “emotional moment” at a COVID-19 “hugging station.” We think The Sun expected it to warm our hearts, not make us sick to our stomachs.

Emotional moment grandma and grandpa hug their grandkids using a ‘hugging station’ pic.twitter.com/iXUj5DWhza — The Sun (@TheSun) November 11, 2020

Apparently this isn’t a “thing” — yet — a Nebraska family came up with the idea and built it and posted the video.

This is pathetic and cowardly — Habitual Linestepper (@FergusFSU) November 12, 2020

Forcing people into this behavior is sick. — VICE-PRESIDENT ELECT CORRCOMM (@corrcomm) November 12, 2020

This is absolute trash. — Antonio Martinez (@djtechchicago) November 12, 2020

Ridiculous — Fonzi (@DrunkJedi1) November 12, 2020

If I ever use one of these, please look around for the person pointing a gun at my head. — President Elect of No New Normal (@treehousetim) November 11, 2020

That is just sad and wrong. — Greg M (@gbm4byu) November 11, 2020

Inhumane, unnecessary, and ineffective to the overblown danger being that it’s only like 6 feet wide and the air can go right around — Ghost of Rothbard (@SilverSeraphim) November 12, 2020

This is the most pathetic thing I’ve seen this month. And that’s saying something. — LAJenn 🧡 (@thisLAJenn) November 11, 2020

My son has been hugging his grandparents for a while now. They’re fine. — Michael (@michael_esq1) November 12, 2020

If they were looting/rioting they wouldn’t have had to use that plastic. — Marcel (Gulag Notable)🇺🇸 🇫🇷 🇬🇭 (@CaliDimples) November 12, 2020

This is the dumbest thing I’ve seen today and it’s the evening. — Rollo McFloogle (@RolloMcFloogle) November 11, 2020

Absolutely ridiculous. — Gulag Inmate 24601 M. Gustave (@MGustaveH1) November 12, 2020

I hugged my grandma last week without protection. Everyone died — 🦆 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐮𝐬 🦆🦆 (@MarkBluecheck) November 12, 2020

😥😥😥 Heart breaking to see people accepting this 💔 — Shelly (@Shelly201285) November 11, 2020

Truly sickening. — Laura ❄️ (@ElmtreeMc) November 12, 2020

This is evil. — Angry Unironic AnCap ™️ (@Unironic_AnCap) November 11, 2020

This is insanity — WOPR (@Nbell3) November 11, 2020

I would hate to be part of a family that is so brainwashed they hug their relatives through a sheet. — N650 (@N650N650) November 12, 2020

I can feel myself radicalizing as I watch this video — Fence ✝️ (@iffence) November 12, 2020

This sham has to stop — Jonathan Gilbert (@Jonathan1476) November 12, 2020

I wish that meteor a week back would have just taken us all — John (@OrwellianSpeak) November 12, 2020

This is the most bizarre bit of staged propaganda I have seen in a while — Tweetophon (@Tweetophon) November 12, 2020

I can’t understand how on earth so many people have been so easily hoodwinked into believing the plague is upon us.

It’s like the whole world has been turned into North Korea. — Swifty (@Swifty_s) November 12, 2020

Didn’t think it was possible to lump in elder abuse and child abuse into one activity but here we are — Black Wolf🇵🇷🇺🇸 (@OmnusTaino) November 12, 2020

Perverse — Art Desmond (@art_desmond) November 12, 2020

If masks work like they tell us they do why are they doing this? — Counting Bodies like sheep (@coop_coop2020) November 12, 2020

I’d rather die than live like this — Kill23Joy (@JoyKill23) November 12, 2020

This is really sad, and scary that even with all we know and have seen, people are still this scared. I’m grateful my family has agreed to spend time together as normal and hug. — Millwright Dad (@DaOnlyChef) November 12, 2020

this is psychotic. — Poliscikosis – Gulag Inmate 88432 (@Poliscikosis) November 12, 2020

This is beyond creepy. Obviously I don’t know the details, perhaps the grandparents are extremely vulnerable. But the image of families having to show affection to each other through plastic wrap is something we shouldn’t forget. Let’s not allow this stuff to become “normal”. — Kieren Alden (@kierenalden) November 12, 2020

In the old days (pre 2020) people used to believe that natural normal human contact was good for ones health and immune system. Now in the age of 2020 science we know that all we need is plastic and vaccines. — Miss Conceptions (@MConceptions) November 12, 2020

This is so sad…we gotta stop living in fear — Danny Schmidt (@danandjen08) November 12, 2020

Emotional? I find it deeply disturbing that this is how we have been conditioned to live our lives. — TinyDancer (@geary_boy) November 12, 2020

The only emotion I feel is disgust at the entire concept of this nonsense, I would pull out the scissors and cut the nonsense up and hug my relative as a human — Centrefuter – President Elect (@Centrefuter) November 12, 2020

This is heartbreakingly awful! — Sydney Claire (@MizSydney) November 12, 2020

Pretty soon they’ll be able to sell this — Pasta Salad (@C_uckMangione) November 12, 2020

We were surprised to learn this wasn’t set up in a hospital somewhere — but they’ll patent it and sell it and it will be in a few months.

