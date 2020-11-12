https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/kayleigh-mcenany-america-will-hear-trump-just-right-moment/

Via Newsmax

Via Newsmax:

President Donald Trump has paused post-election public appearances for now, but Americans will hear from him “at the right moment,” White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, speaking in her role as an adviser to his reelection campaign, said Thursday.

“[He is] letting this litigation play out, letting his lawyers take the lead on this, while he stays hard at work for the American people on COVID and other matters,” McEnany said on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends.” “But you will be hearing from the president. You hear from him on Twitter. You’ll be hearing from him at the right moment.”

Trump has not appeared or spoken in public — except for his Veterans Day visit to Arlington National Cemetery on Wednesday — since last Thursday, when he attacked the nation’s electoral system and made claims of widespread voter fraud. Two days later, most in the national media projected Joe Biden as the president-elect, with the president’s campaign reacting through a series of lawsuits in several states.

He has kept up his social media presence, though, tweeting continued accusations about fraud and posting updates on his campaign’s efforts.