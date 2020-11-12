https://thehill.com/homenews/media/525782-zuckerberg-to-facebook-staff-joe-biden-is-going-to-be-our-next-president

Facebook CEO Mark ZuckerbergMark Elliot ZuckerbergSacha Baron Cohen celebrates Trump loss, calls for Zuckerberg to go next: ‘One down, one to go’ What were we thinking in 1996 when we approved Section 230? Big tech companies report massive earnings amid pandemic MORE said at a company town hall Thursday that it is clear Joe Biden Joe BidenBrewery launches new Biden beer described as ‘inoffensive and not too bitter’ Deb Haaland says ‘of course’ she would serve as Interior secretary under Biden State Department won’t give Biden messages from foreign leaders: report MORE has won the presidential election, according to a report by BuzzFeed News.

“I believe the outcome of the election is now clear and Joe Biden is going to be our next president,” Zuckerberg said, according to BuzzFeed. “It’s important that people have confidence that the election was fundamentally fair, and that goes for the tens of millions of people that voted for Trump.”

Zuckerberg’s comments come as misinformation about the election has been problematic on Facebook after Biden was projected as the winner.

ADVERTISEMENT

Zuckerberg has not issued a public statement regarding his thoughts on the election outcome, but denounced Trump for promoting election disinformation, saying, “I think it, of course, is a challenge when the president of the United States is sharing some of these things directly.”

Zuckerberg told his employees that Facebook’s third-party fact-checking partners effectively debunked false information claims made on Election Day, and that half of all U.S. Facebook users viewed “reliable voting information” at least 13 times while using the social networking site, according to BuzzFeed News.

Other issues allegedly discussed during the meeting were how Facebook would work with the Biden administration and why Steve Bannon Stephen (Steve) Kevin BannonOvernight Health Care: COVID-19 cases rising in every state | Wisconsin health official warns state nearing ‘tipping point’ | Fauci predicts data from Moderna vaccine within a week Fauci reacts to Bannon: ‘That’s not the kind of thing you think about’ at medical school Facebook cracks down on pages linked to Bannon MORE’s Facebook profile was still active.

Twitter suspended Bannon’s account after he called for the heads of top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci Anthony FauciOvernight Health Care: COVID-19 cases rising in every state | Wisconsin health official warns state nearing ‘tipping point’ | Fauci predicts data from Moderna vaccine within a week Fauci reacts to Bannon: ‘That’s not the kind of thing you think about’ at medical school Fauci predicts data from Moderna COVID-19 vaccine within a week MORE and FBI Director Christopher Wray on “pikes” like “the old times of Tudor England,” which sparked backlash and violated their policy on the “glorification of violence.”

Facebook removed pages that linked Bannon to claims of voter fraud, but hasn’t banned the former White House chief strategist from the platform.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

