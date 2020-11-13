https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/ahead-thanksgiving-virginia-governor-caps-private-and-public-gatherings?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam on Friday announced new coronavirus restrictions throughout the state, limiting the number of individuals who can gather in one place as well as expanding the state’s mask mandate to include small children.

Northam said public and private gatherings must be limited to groups of 25 or smaller. He also ordered that children as young as five are now required to abide by his mask mandate. Previously the minimum age had been 10.

Bars and restaurants must also stop serving alcohol at 10 p.m. and close by midnight, he declared.

“Virginia is not an island,” Northam said in the announcement. “While our cases may not be rising as rapidly as some states, I do not intend to wait until they are.”

The new order does not apply to schools, churches, private offices, gyms or sporting teams.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

