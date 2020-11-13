https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/11/13/amazing-hypocrisy-nancy-pelosi-and-bernie-sanders-once-sounded-just-like-the-trump-campaign-after-an-election/

The Trump campaign continues to contest election results in multiple states, all while Democrats accuse the Republicans of engaging in conspiracy theories.

On that note, here’s a thread that shows politicians like Nancy Pelosi and Bernie Sanders were for giving voters confidence in the integrity of elections before they were against it:

Bernie Sanders echoed Pelosi:

Pelosi and Sanders seem to have changed their mind this time around.

But now…

Sure does.

Excellent rhetorical question!

