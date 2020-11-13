http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/1M1F32pqbGM/

Carpetbagging Hollywood celebrities are aggressively inserting themselves in the hotly contested Georgia Senate runoff elections, attempting to build momentum for the Democratic candidates in hopes of tipping the balance of the U.S. Senate. After targeting black and Latino voters, Hollywood is now setting it sights on the youngest of voters.

Joan of Arcadia and Two and a Half Men actress and Time’s Up activist Amber Tamblyn is urging 17-year-olds who will turn 18 by January 5 to register for the state’s runoffs, saying that they are eligible to cast a ballot in the coming elections.

“My Georgia babies,” the actress said in a video posted Friday. “Were you born in 2003? Are you turning 18 by January, 5 2021? If so, you can register to vote right now for the runoff elections coming up. So do it! And yes, these eyelashes are real, so don’t even.”

🍑GEORGIA YOUNGIN’! 🍑 Born in or before 2003?

Turning 18 by Jan 5 2021? YOU CAN REGISTER TO VOTE RIGHT NOW AND VOTE IN THE JANUARY ELECTION! Do it: https://t.co/gBZRWxBGCw pic.twitter.com/SQwRsOpruU — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) November 13, 2020

Georgia allows teenagers as young as 17 1/2 years of age to register to vote, though they must have reached 18 years of age to cast a ballot.

The state’s runoff elections, set for January 5, are among the most watched in the nation. Candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warrnock are hoping to unseat incumbent Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, thereby tipping the Senate for Democrats.

Amber Tamblyn is the latest Hollywood celebrity to lend her social media influencer power to Georgia Democrats. Stars Kumail Nanjiani and Sophia Bush are pushing Win Both Seats, a fundraising initiative for “black and brown” community organizers who are working to get out the minority vote for the Democratic hopefuls.

None of these stars lives in Georgia, or even hails from the state. Both Tamblyn and Bush were raised in Southern California while Nanjiani comes from Pakistan and is a naturalized U.S. citizen.

