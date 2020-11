https://www.theepochtimes.com/america-is-talking-nov-13-did-big-tech-sway-millions-of-votes-revisiting-the-polling-industry_3578156.html

In this episode of America Is Talking, we talk to Dr. Robert Epstein, senior research psychologist at the American Institute for Behavioral Research and Technology, about the influence of big tech on the 2020 election and politics in general.

Then, we chat with Richard Baris, director of Big Data Poll, about the future of the election forecasting industry.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook