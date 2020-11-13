https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/americas-oldest-congressman-tests-positive-covid-19/

(NEW YORK POST) – The nation’s oldest and longest-serving member of Congress, Republican Rep. Don Young of Alaska, on Thursday announced that he has the coronavirus.

“I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am feeling strong, following proper protocols, working from home in Alaska, and ask for privacy at this time. May God Bless Alaska,” Young, 87, tweeted.

Young is a colorful libertarian-leaning conservative who supports gun rights and federally legalizing marijuana. He called global warming “the biggest scam since the Teapot Dome.”

