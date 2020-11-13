https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/arkansas-mandates-face-mask-times-person-church-services/

(CHRISTIAN HEADLINES) – Arkansas has implemented a new regulation that requires church attendees to wear face masks at all times during in-person services.

According to The Christian Post, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced the change at a press conference on Tuesday. Hutchinson said attendees who cannot wear masks due to medical reasons are exempt from the policy.

“The number of cases we’ve seen across Arkansas that come from places of worship has increased,” stated Hutchinson, adding that doesn’t mean that worshipers “aren’t careful.”

