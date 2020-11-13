https://justthenews.com/world/army-identified-five-soldiers-killed-peacekeeping-egypt?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Army on Saturday identified the five U.S. soldiers killed earlier this week when their helicopter crashed in a peacekeeping operation in Egypt.

The deceased have been identified as:

Capt. Seth Vernon Vandekamp, 31, from Katy, Texas.

Chief Warrant Officer 3 Dallas Gearld Garza, 34, from Fayetteville, N.C.

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Marwan Sameh Ghabour, 27, from Marlborough, Mass.

Staff Sgt. Kyle Robert McKee, 35, from Painesville, Ohio

Sgt. Jeremy Cain Sherman, 23, from Watseka, Ill.

A Czech and French service member were also killed in the crash, officials said.

The crash occurred Thursday in Sinai, Egypt, as part of the Multinational Force and Observer mission. The helicopter has been identified as a Blackhawk UH-60. The accident remains under investigation.

