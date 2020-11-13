https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/barbershop-swoops-help-run-restaurant-staff-gets-covid/

(GOOD NEWS NETWORK) – It was the best of times; it was the worst of times, but when it was the worst of times for Jersey City eatery Würstbar, their best of neighbors at Virile Barber Shop swooped in to help.

Like many restaurants struggling to stay afloat in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Würstbar had adapted its business model to meet the current guidelines. Unfortunately a staff member was exposed to the virus. Rather ran risk spreading the disease, the management decided the best course of action was to shut down—at least temporarily.

“No, we are not randomly closed for ‘renovations!'” read their Instagram post. “We unfortunately, had an exposure to COVID-19 at Würstbar.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

