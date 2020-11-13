https://www.oann.com/biden-to-be-briefed-by-national-security-experts-next-week-transition-official/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=biden-to-be-briefed-by-national-security-experts-next-week-transition-official

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President-elect Joe Biden discusses protecting the Affordable Care Act (ACA) and his health care plans during a news conference in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., November 10, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

November 13, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President-elect Joe Biden will be briefed by national security experts next week, Biden transition official Jen Psaki said on Friday.

Psaki also said Biden discussed Cabinet picks with advisers this week and will continue to engage with lawmakers in Congress about a coronavirus stimulus package, including Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicut and Doina Chiacu; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

