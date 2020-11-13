https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/13/bill-de-blasio-admits-his-3-positivity-threshold-on-closing-schools-isnt-based-on-science/

Mayor Bill de Blasio is warning parents in NYC that they could lose in-person classes as soon as Monday:

Mayor says parents should make a plan for their kids because schools could close as soon as Monday. — Eliza Shapiro (@elizashapiro) November 13, 2020

We’re just going to throw this out there, but El Chapo’s kids have figured out how to deliver in-person learning in a pandemic, how come it can’t be done in NYC?

The children of former Mexican drug lord “Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman helped build a makeshift school for families who have no access to online classes during the pandemic in Culiacan, Mexico. https://t.co/nlmm0IRkWV pic.twitter.com/C2mQJotulh — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 13, 2020

Anyway, the nation’s tallest and worst mayor also admitted that his 3% positivity threshold that will trigger the school closure isn’t even based on science:

De Blasio calls the 3 percent threshold “effectively a social contract” – he has been clear the the conservative number was a way to reassure parents and teachers, not necessarily based on any obvious scientific metric — Eliza Shapiro (@elizashapiro) November 13, 2020

Oh, and schools won’t magically open once NYC drops back under 3%:

This is important: schools will NOT necessarily reopen as soon as we get below 3% average positivity. So don’t expect a closure on Monday and reopening on Wednesday. City will release a plan on how to reopen soon… — Eliza Shapiro (@elizashapiro) November 13, 2020

NYC parents, Gov. Cuomo will not help you out so don’t even ask:

As predicted – it does NOT seem Cuomo is going to intervene on schools in NYC. Said he will continue to leave it to local districts to make calls about when to open and close. State would only force schools to close if average positivity is at 9 percent — Eliza Shapiro (@elizashapiro) November 13, 2020

“I would hope that the mayor and the teachers and the parents work together to open the schools if you close the schools, to open them as quickly as possible. The infection rate in the schools is not the problem…it’s very low. The problem is not coming from the schools” — Eliza Shapiro (@elizashapiro) November 13, 2020

“The problem is coming from the bars, the restaurants…” Cuomo says — while declining to shut down indoor dining — Eliza Shapiro (@elizashapiro) November 13, 2020

El Chapo’s kids never treated parents this badly:

1/ So, here’s what the last 8 months have been like for NYC’s public school parents:

-Mayor + gov resisted closing schools in March until suddenly they both announced it within 15 mins of each other on a Sunday afternoon

-In the spring, BdB announced schools would stay closed… — Eliza Shapiro (@elizashapiro) November 13, 2020

until the fall. A few min later, Cuomo said it wasn’t BdB’s call. (Schools ended up closed)

-Mayor twice delayed the start of in-person classes in the weeks and days before school was about to start

-After 7 weeks of in-person classes, looks like schools are set to close again. — Eliza Shapiro (@elizashapiro) November 13, 2020

There really hasn’t been a stretch of more than a week or two when anything seemed stable about when schools were going to open, or when they were going to be closed. And when/if they close again – we don’t yet know the rules for how and when they will reopen. — Eliza Shapiro (@elizashapiro) November 13, 2020

