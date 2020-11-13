https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/13/bill-de-blasio-admits-his-3-positivity-threshold-on-closing-schools-isnt-based-on-science/

Mayor Bill de Blasio is warning parents in NYC that they could lose in-person classes as soon as Monday:

We’re just going to throw this out there, but El Chapo’s kids have figured out how to deliver in-person learning in a pandemic, how come it can’t be done in NYC?

Anyway, the nation’s tallest and worst mayor also admitted that his 3% positivity threshold that will trigger the school closure isn’t even based on science:

Oh, and schools won’t magically open once NYC drops back under 3%:

NYC parents, Gov. Cuomo will not help you out so don’t even ask:

El Chapo’s kids never treated parents this badly:

