The United States’ complex economy cannot recover from the coronavirus crash without an amnesty for at least 11 million illegals, including the stoop labor in the fields, according to an article that was written, posted, and touted by advocates for billionaires.

The pro-amnesty article said:

Our economic recovery from the pandemic is entirely reliant on providing a pathway to citizenship for the 11 million undocumented people currently living in the US. There’s no way forward without doing right by the undocumented individuals who are keeping all Americans alive as our country continues to combat the coronavirus crisis.

“It’s not just economic gibberish — it is demeaning to Americans,” responded Mark Krikorian, director of the Center for Immigration Studies.

He added, “I don’t even know if that’s the way they mean it because they’re just lobbyists saying whatever they think is going to promote their issue. But it really does come across that way and, to use the cliche: This is why you got Trump.”

In reality, prosperity for ordinary Americans rose rapidly in Trump’s lower-migration economy, without any amnesty. Bloomberg reported October 30:

In 2016, real median household income was $62,898, just $257 above its level in 1999. Over the next three years it grew almost $6,000, to $68,703. That’s perhaps why, despite the pandemic, 56% of U.S. voters polled last month said their families were better off today than they were four years ago.

The pro-amnesty article’s author is Alida Garcia. She works for Mark Zuckerberg’s FWD.us group as a director of coalitions and policy. Zuckerberg’s group was created to pass the 2013 “Gang of Eight” amnesty that would have transferred even more wealth from wage earners to investors. The founding members and donors include many wealthy investors, such as Eric Schmidt, the former chief of Google, and Greg Penner, the chairman of Walmart.

FWD.us is now chaired by David Plouffe, a Zuckerberg advisor who also seems to have played a critical role in spiking urban turnout for Biden in several states.

FWD.us director Todd Schulte touted Garcia’s claim as a “really important OpEd.”

FWD.us supports multiple campaigns to get cheap labor for investors. For example, the group funded the p.r. campaign that got the Supreme Court to block Trump’s cancellation of President Barack Obama’s award of work permits to roughly 800,000 illegal migrants under the “Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals” amnesty.

The Garcia article was posted by the Milken Institute, run by Michael Milkin. He earned a fortune — plus a 10-year jail sentence and a $600 million fine — while working on Wall Street.

The Milken Institute also touts cheap-labor migration into the United States and Europe. For example, Garcia’s article calls for an economy powered by immigrant workers and consumers, not by Americans, their children, and their work:

We should transform our immigration system fundamentally … Immigration can power the next century of American moral leadership, not just economic leadership. … We need individuals to be able to come to the US to contribute across a wide array of industries and skill levels, helping to infuse our country with talent, creativity, and innovative energy from all over the world.

The article comes as the billionaire groups prepare a 2020 blitz to shove a cheap labor bill through the House and Senate.

The push will likely showcase attractive young illegals while hiding the economic transfer in complexity and push polls. The lobbyists will also try to get their wealth-shifting measure through the legislative via a series of complex and obscure bills that will likely be ignored by the legacy media.

Garcia’s billionaire-boosted article is “opportunism secure in the knowledge that they won’t be mocked by legacy media figures … [so] they don’t realize when they verge into the preposterous,” Krikorian said. He added, “The legacy elite shares their perspective so that they’re not going to mock them the way they deserve to be mocked …. There’s nobody at their shop or even anyone that they talk to or interact with that would tell them, ‘This is comical; why don’t you dial it back just a little bit?’”

But the article is also “a continuation of the idea that Americans are inadequate … that without immigration, we can’t function,” said Krikorian. It is “insulting to everybody who’s not an illegal alien [to claim] that a vast continental nation with a third of a billion people can’t function without a few million illegal immigrants.”

The idea is also embedded in the establishment’s post-1950s insistence that the United States is only a “ nation of immigrants, ” instead of a nation of and for Americans.

Overall, open-ended migration is praised by business and progressives partly because migrants help transfer massive wealth from American wage-earners to stockholders

Progressives romanticize stoop labor as vibrantly diverse agriculture.

That condescension is great for companies b/c it perfumes their $$-decision to not buy labor-saving & clean machines.

Gov’t should incentivize US mechanization over #H2a migration.https://t.co/tPbAhMaSKS — Neil Munro (@NeilMunroDC) April 6, 2020

