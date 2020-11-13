https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/breaking-circuit-judge-crooked-wayne-county-mi-ignores-horror-stories-bullied-gop-poll-challengersrefuses-stop-certification-election-results/

In what can only be described as a shocking decision, Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Timothy Kenny has denied a request to stop the canvassing and certification of Wayne County’s election result, calling sworn affidavits of six GOP poll challengers and a Detroit City Clerk employee whistleblower account, “not credible.”

100 Percent Fed Up – Judge Kenny also rejected poll challengers’ request for an independent audit of the county’s results, citing that state law governs the audit process.

Detroit News – The judge cast doubt on the affidavits of several GOP poll challengers who were present during the absentee counting process, writing that they had not attended an Oct. 29 walkthrough of operations at TCF Center and “did not have a full understanding” of the process.

Poll challengers, represented by the Great Lakes Justice Center, requested an independent audit of the Wayne County election results before the scheduled Tuesday completion of certification, a halt to the certification process, an order voiding the county’s results and a new election in Wayne County.

Former MI State Senator Patrick Colbeck, an aerospace engineer, and author, was a poll challenger at TCF Center. He spoke with The Gateway Pundit publisher Jim Hoft about seeing evidence that the Dominion Voting Systems were connected to the internet. Judge Kenny completely discounted Colbeck’s incredible claims of illegally connecting the computers in the counting center to the internet, and instead focused on a post he made on his Facebook page where he talked about how Democrats would use COVID as a cover to commit election day fraud, saying that it undermines his credibility as a witness. Listen to his stunning story here:

“No formal challenges were filed. However, sinister, fraudulent motives were ascribed to the process and the city of Detroit,” Kenny wrote in a Friday opinion. “Plaintiff’s interpretation of events is incorrect and not credible.”