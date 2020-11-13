https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/breaking-circuit-judge-crooked-wayne-county-mi-ignores-horror-stories-bullied-gop-poll-challengersrefuses-stop-certification-election-results/
In what can only be described as a shocking decision, Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Timothy Kenny has denied a request to stop the canvassing and certification of Wayne County’s election result, calling sworn affidavits of six GOP poll challengers and a Detroit City Clerk employee whistleblower account, “not credible.”
100 Percent Fed Up – Judge Kenny also rejected poll challengers’ request for an independent audit of the county’s results, citing that state law governs the audit process.
Detroit News – The judge cast doubt on the affidavits of several GOP poll challengers who were present during the absentee counting process, writing that they had not attended an Oct. 29 walkthrough of operations at TCF Center and “did not have a full understanding” of the process.
Poll challengers, represented by the Great Lakes Justice Center, requested an independent audit of the Wayne County election results before the scheduled Tuesday completion of certification, a halt to the certification process, an order voiding the county’s results and a new election in Wayne County.
Former MI State Senator Patrick Colbeck, an aerospace engineer, and author, was a poll challenger at TCF Center. He spoke with The Gateway Pundit publisher Jim Hoft about seeing evidence that the Dominion Voting Systems were connected to the internet.
Judge Kenny completely discounted Colbeck’s incredible claims of illegally connecting the computers in the counting center to the internet, and instead focused on a post he made on his Facebook page where he talked about how Democrats would use COVID as a cover to commit election day fraud, saying that it undermines his credibility as a witness.
“No formal challenges were filed. However, sinister, fraudulent motives were ascribed to the process and the city of Detroit,” Kenny wrote in a Friday opinion. “Plaintiff’s interpretation of events is incorrect and not credible.”
GOP attorney Zachery Larsen’s affidavit addressed the issue of the GOP poll challengers who were locked out of the process after they left the counting room for lunch. Judge Kenny claimed that Democrat poll challengers were also locked out and that the decision to lock out the poll challengers was related COVID, and was a capacity issue.
I was a poll challenger at the TCF Center and after the doors were locked, we lost about 40% of our GOP poll challengers. Democrat poll challengers and the Democrat agitators whose job it was to attack and distract GOP poll workers, had food and water brought into the counting room and didn’t have to go anywhere to eat lunch. The majority of the Democrats were still in the room while GOP poll challengers had to go to another floor in the TCF Center to get food and water. Upon learning that the GOP poll challengers were locked out, paid election workers and Democrat poll challengers and Democrat agitators erupted in cheers.
Wayne County’s bipartisan board of canvassers is expected to certify the city’s results on Tuesday, followed by a state certification vote on Nov. 23.
The city of Detroit has denied each allegation and said they are proof the plaintiffs “do not understand absent voter ballot processing and tabulating.”
The City of Detroit’s allegation couldn’t be any more inaccurate. The problem is, we did understand how the ballot processing and tabulation worked, and it couldn’t have been more crooked.