Another group of Pro-Trump IT experts and Data Analysts are digging into election data. Their work is only beginning and has already paid off as they have located thousands of apparent illegitimate votes in the six states still being counted or involved in recounts or court cases.
Matt Braynard, representing the group tweeted the following yesterday:
– We’ve discovered the following number of early/absentee voters who filed out-of-state NCOA move notices, suggesting they may have cast illegal ballots due to no longer meeting residency requirements.
PA 7,426
GA 17,877
NV 5,145
MI 1,688
WI 6,245
AZ 5,084
The group feels confident in their analysis:
– We are confident we’ve identified these early/absentee double voters after analyzing just a few adjacent states:
PA: 631 (Not including New York).
NV: 987
They are all working hard but could use some support as they are obtaining some data sets with their own money:
This is just the beginning there is much more to come.