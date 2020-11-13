https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/breaking-gang-trump-supporting-specialists-data-analysts-identify-43000-ineligible-state-votes-key-swing-states/

Another group of Pro-Trump IT experts and Data Analysts are digging into election data. Their work is only beginning and has already paid off as they have located thousands of apparent illegitimate votes in the six states still being counted or involved in recounts or court cases.

Matt Braynard, representing the group tweeted the following yesterday:

The group feels confident in their analysis:

They are all working hard but could use some support as they are obtaining some data sets with their own money:

This is just the beginning there is much more to come.

