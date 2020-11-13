https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/breaking-orange-county-flips-another-seat-red-republican-young-kim-defeats-democrat-incumbent-gil-cisneros/

Young Kim

California – Orange County flipped another congressional seat red on Friday.

Republican Young Kim defeated crooked Democrat incumbent Gil Cisneros in California’s district 39.

According to the Associated Press, with 99% reporting, Young Kim received 172,253 votes to Gil Cisneros’ 168,108 votes.

In 2018, Orange County, a traditionally conservative enclave in Southern California turned all blue after Democrats found hundreds of thousands of votes post election day.

In 2018, the 39th district was officially called for Democrat Gil Cisneros over Republican Young Kim who was up by 3 points on election night and was set to be the first Korean-American Congresswoman. The Democrats stole this race with ‘late votes.’

In 2018, Young Kim was up by 3,900 votes on election night with 100% of the precincts reporting according to AP and she ended up losing by 3,000 votes 11 days after the election.

Ballot harvesting and Democrat voter fraud destroyed Orange County.

But Young Kim did not give up and she ended up defeating crooked Democrat Gil Cisneros this time around.

On Monday, Republican Michelle Steel defeated Democrat incumbent Harley Rouda in Orange County’s 48th district.

