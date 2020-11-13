https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/breaking-president-trump-may-make-surprise-appearance-trump-maga-rally-freedom-plaza-saturday-dc/

On Monday we announced a MAJOR MARCH FOR TRUMP Planned on Saturday November 14 — at Noon Eastern in Freedom Plaza.

This is a major event that was announced on Monday.

#StopTheSteal

Please RSVP at StopTheSteal.US



TRENDING: EXCLUSIVE: Based on Reports By Auditors, IT Specialists, Data Analysts, and Statisticians – The Number of Illegitimate Votes Identified In Four Swing States Are Enough to Overturn Election

After the announcement Big Tech immediately began censoring this peaceful rally!

And Event Brite removed the announcement from their platform.

On Friday night Seb Gorka announced he will be at the rally on Saturday and that he spoke with President Trump earlier today.

Then later President Trump tweeted out that he may attend the rally tomorrow in Washington DC.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

