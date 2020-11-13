https://www.oann.com/britain-sticks-to-stance-in-eu-trade-talks-pms-spokesman-says/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=britain-sticks-to-stance-in-eu-trade-talks-pms-spokesman-says

Dominic Cummings, special advisor for Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain, November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

November 13, 2020

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s position towards trade talks with the European Union has not changed, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday when asked whether the departure of senior adviser Dominic Cummings later this year signalled a shift.

Asked whether Cummings’ departure would affect Britain’s Brexit stance, the spokesman told reporters: “Absolutely not, that’s simply false.”

“The government’s position in relation to the future trade agreement negotiations is unchanged – that we want to reach a deal but it has to be one that fully respects the sovereignty of the United Kingdom.”

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, editing by William James)

