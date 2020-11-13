https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/britain-summons-chinese-ambassador-tensions-hong-kong-explode/

(EXPRESS UK) – China has dramatically clamped down on internal opposition within Hong Kong this year with a series of sweeping new security laws. This has sparked considerable tension with Britain, which had sovereignty over Hong Kong until 1997.

In the latest move Alvin Yeung, Dennis Kwok, Kwok Ka-ki and Kenneth Leung have been banned from attending the parliament of Hong Kong.

The four MPs have been accused of endangering national security by Beijing.

