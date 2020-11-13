https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/california-governor-gavin-newsom-breaks-authoritarian-covid-lockdown-order-attends-birthday-party-political-advisor/

Gavin Newsom

All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others.

Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom (CA) was forced to issue a statement after he got caught breaking his own authoritarian Covid order.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that Gavin Newsom and his wife attended a birthday party with at least a dozen people from several different households for his advisor Jason Kinney last week.

Gov. @GavinNewsom attended a birthday dinner for one of his political advisers last week with at least a dozen people from several different households, the type of gathering his administration has discouraged during the coronavirus pandemic. https://t.co/rB29C15qys — Alexei Koseff (@akoseff) November 13, 2020

Newsom’s recent Covid order (just in time for Thanksgiving and Christmas) prohibits gatherings that include more than three households.

Gatherings must be held outdoors and should not last longer than two hours.

But Newsom’s order only applies to rubes.

Newsom issued a statement after he got caught, “we should have modeled better behavior.”

“While our family followed the restaurant’s health protocols and took safety precautions, we should have modeled better behavior and not joined the dinner,” Newsom told the San Francisco Chronicle.

UPDATE: @GavinNewsom has issued a new statement: “While our family followed the restaurant’s health protocols and took safety precautions, we should have modeled better behavior and not joined the dinner.” https://t.co/rB29C15qys — Alexei Koseff (@akoseff) November 13, 2020

Newsom told Californians that they must wear their masks “in between bites of food.”

Did Newsom put his face mask on every time he took a bite of food at his advisor’s birthday party?

