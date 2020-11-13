https://www.dailywire.com/news/changing-demographics-arent-giving-democrats-the-permanent-majority-they-assumed

Democrats and their media supporters have been saying for years that changing demographics would cement a permanent majority for the party as more immigration (legal or illegal) made America less white and as more people moved into urban populations, which trend left.

Politico reported that the 2020 election shattered Democrat assumptions that Latinos and African Americans were monolithic voters who would always vote Democrat without question. For years, Democrats were warned that they were taking Latino voters for granted. The party, however, continued to produce messages that made it seem as though they thought all Latinos were illegal immigrants, which is not the case.

“The joke is that the GOP is really assembling the multiracial working-class coalition that the left has always dreamed of,” Democrat polling and data expert David Shor told Politico.

“We have an election system that makes it basically impossible for Democrats’ current coalition to ever wield legislative power,” Shor added. “We are legitimately in a position from here on out where we would need to get 54 percent of the popular vote — which we did not even accomplish this time — for multiple cycles in a row, for us to be in a position to really pass laws.”

President Donald Trump increased his share of the vote from several groups thought to be reliably left-leaning, including African Americans, Latinos, and members of the LGBTQ community. Instead of reflecting on why some members of a supposedly solid coalition chose to vote for a Republican, many on the Left ridiculed members of the group as stupid or not really Hispanic/Black.

Nicole Hannah-Jones, creator of the controversial “1619 Project,” said she would “write a piece about how Latino is a contrived ethnic category that artificially lumps white Cubans with Black Puerto Ricans and Indigenous Guatemalans and helps explains why Latinos support Trump at the second highest rate.” Kaleigh Rogers, a reporter at FiveThirtyEight, claimed Latinos in Florida were taken in by “misinformation” linking Joe Biden to socialism, suggesting they were too dumb to think for themselves.

Charles Blow of The New York Times wrote that it was “personally devastating” to him to see Trump gain with demographics the Left assumed belonged to them.

“This is so personally devastating to me: the Black male vote for Trump INCREASED from 13% in 2016 to 18% this year. The Black female vote for Trump doubled from 4% in 2016 to 8% this year,” Blow tweeted. “Also, once again, exit polls show a majority of White women voting for Trump.”

“Also, the percentage of LGBT voting for Trump doubled from 2016. DOUBLED!!! This is why LGBT people of color don’t really trust the White gays. Yes, I said what I said. Period,” he continued. “Also, the percentage of Latinos and Asians voting for Trump INCREASED from 2016, according to exit polls. Yet more evidence that we can’t depend on the ‘browning of America’ to dismantle White supremacy and erase anti-Blackness.”

Shor suggested to Politico that Democrats needed to recognize which policies were truly popular and which weren’t.

“The things that liberals want — or that the left wants — some of them are very popular and some aren’t, and I think we have to be honest with ourselves about which is which. And that can be difficult, both from a coalition perspective and emotionally, but the importance of it is very high,” he said.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

