GOP mega-donor Charles Koch said he regrets his decades of partisanship and now wants to focus on bridging the political divide, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday.

In an interview shortly before the election, the 85-year-old libertarian tycoon told the newspaper that after funding conservative causes, he is turning his attention to issues like poverty, addiction, gang violence, homelessness and recidivism.

Over the years, the Koch brothers — Charles and David Koch — built an influence network that poured money into conservative causes and candidates. Charles Koch remains head of Koch Industries, a multibillion-dollar conglomerate with 130,000 employees.

In a new book co-authored by Koch — “Believe in People: Bottom-Up Solutions for a Top-Down World,” slated for publication Tuesday — he reflects on what he called the divisiveness of his partisan politics.

“Boy, did we screw up!” he writes in the book. “What a mess!”

Despite Koch’s calls for unity, his political contributions largely favored GOP candidates in the 2020 election cycle, with $2.8 million donated to Republicans and just $221,000 for Democratic candidates, the Journal reported.

Still, Koch congratulated President-elect Joe BidenJoe BidenBiden has spoken with some GOP senators, chief of staff says Trump told advisers he could announce 2024 bid shortly after certification of Biden win: report Obama ‘troubled’ by GOP attempts to cast doubt on election results: ‘That’s a dangerous path’ MORE and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisRecord number of Black women elected to Congress in 2020 Trump, Pence, Haley top GOP 2024 betting odds at Bovada Republicans join forces to raise cash for Georgia Senate runoffs MORE on their election victory, saying, “I hope we all use this post-election period to find a better way forward.”

President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden has spoken with some GOP senators, chief of staff says Trump told advisers he could announce 2024 bid shortly after certification of Biden win: report Ivy League cancels winter sports amid US COVID-19 pandemic surge MORE and most congressional Republicans refuse to refer to Biden as the president-elect, instead siding with the Trump campaign’s legal efforts to dispute the election results.

“Because of partisanship, we’ve come to expect too much of politics and too little of ourselves and one another,” Koch said.

