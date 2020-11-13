https://www.theblaze.com/slightly-offensve/un-criticizes-us-human-rights-record

During a recent review by the United Nations Human Rights Council, representatives from China, Saudi Arabia, and North Korea lashed out at the United States over issues of alleged human rights abuses, citing “severe religious intolerance and xenophobic violence” among other infractions.

In the latest episode of “Slightly Offens*ve,” host Elijah Schaffer and guest Christian Walker, son of football legend Herschel Walker, questioned the authority (not to mention audacity) of these countries to lecture America on our human rights records.

For example, China’s representative “urged [U.S.] politicians to respect people’s rights to life and health, and stop politicizing and stigmatizing COVID-19,” and “combat the increasingly severe religious intolerance and xenophobic violence.” This coming from a communist regime that allegedly covered up the coronavirus outbreak and persecutes their own country’s population of Muslim Uighurs, is more than a little bit ironic.

Then there’s Saudi Arabia, who’s representative recommended that the U.S. “enhance laws and legislation based on the abolition of all forms of discrimination, racism and hatred,” including “religion and creed.” For the record, Saudi Arabia forbids the public practice of any religion other than Islam. A 2019 “Report on International Religious Freedom” reported the beheading a 6-year-old boy because he was Shia.

“And don’t even get me started on North Korea,” Christian said.

North Korea’s delegate accused America of operating ‘illegal US secret detention facilities” and called for an “end [of] the violations by US forces in foreign lands.” The hypocrisy would be laughable if not for the utterly horrific reports of human rights abuses coming out of North Korea.

Elijah and Christian argued this is just the latest attempt to distract America, and that the media is trying really hard to change our focus from a Joe Biden administration to yet another discussion of how racist America has become.

Watch the video below:

Want more from Elijah Schaffer?

Subscribe to Elijah’s ‘Slightly Offens*ve’ channel on YouTube for FREE access to his man-on-the-street interviews, protest coverage and more craziness that happens every day in the USA.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

