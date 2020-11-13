https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5faf9c90e8e815112bc5edd4
The Ethiopian cities of Bahirdar and Gondar have been rocked by explosions, local and central authorities said, accusing the region of Tigray, which has been targeted by a government offensive, of str…
Vietnam is preparing for Typhoon Vamco to make landfall after it battered parts of the Philippines leaving at least 53 dead….
Rockets strike two cities in Ethiopia’s Amhara state bordering the Tigray region, raising fears of escalation….
Donald Trump ain’t gonna concede … that’s pretty obvious. He’ll probably run again in 2024, and that would be an interesting race, right? So we gotta ask ……