CNN International anchor Christiane Amanpour on Thursday highlighted that 82 years ago this week, Kristallnacht, an attack on Jewish homes, hospitals and schools, which led to an estimation of over 90 deaths, took place.

Amanpour said Kristallnacht was a “warning shot” that led to the Holocaust and an “attack on fact, knowledge, history, and truth.” She argued that President Donald Trump’s first four years in office have been “a modern-day assault on those same values.”

“This week, 82 years ago, Kristallnacht happened,” Amanpour began. “It was the Nazis’ warning shot across the bow of our human civilization that led to genocide against a whole identity, and in that tower of burning books, it led to an attack on fact, knowledge, history and truth.”

She continued, “After four years of a modern-day assault on those same values by Donald Trump, the Biden/Harris team pledges a return to norms, including the truth. And every day, Joe Biden makes presidential announcements about good governance and the health and security of the American people, while the great, brooding figure of his defeated opponent rages, conducting purges of perceived enemies and preventing a transition. No democracy can survive unless the majority of people at least accept the same set of facts.”

