(THE COLLEGE FIX) – Suzanne Rivera, president of Macalester College, announced on Twitter and in a subsequent statement on the university’s website that she will pay the bail of students who are arrested for “peacefully” protesting.

“I care deeply about both the wellbeing of our students and their right to practice civil disobedience,” she tweeted on Nov. 5.

“I affirm that our students have the support of @Macalester in various ways including: Any currently enrolled student who participates in civil disobedience and needs help with bail or a fine they cannot afford can seek reimbursement by emailing me.”

