https://legalinsurrection.com/2020/11/study-covid-19-fatality-rate-drops-by-30-since-april/

It went down to 0.6% from 0.9%.

The University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) announced that COVID-19’s fatality rate dropped 30% since April.

But yet we need to cancel Thanksgiving and Christmas.

From Reuters:

In the United States, COVID-19 now kills about 0.6% of people infected with the virus, compared with around 0.9% early in the pandemic, IHME Director Dr. Christopher Murray told Reuters. He said statistics reflect that doctors have figured out better ways to care for patients, including the use of blood thinners and oxygen support. Effective treatments, such as the generic steroid dexamethasone, have also been identified. Experts have struggled to accurately measure a crucial metric in the pandemic: the fatality rate, or percentage of people infected with the pathogen who are likely to die. The difficulty is exacerbated by the fact that many people who become infected do not experience symptoms and are never identified.

Is anyone shocked that the main risk is age? Me either, considering viruses seem to hit older people the hardest:

IHME said it had been using an infection-fatality rate (IFR) derived from surveys after accounting for age. Older people are at much higher risk of dying from COVID-19 than younger people. “We know the risk is profoundly age-related. For every one year of age, the risk of death increases by 9%,” Murray said.

Obesity is another big risk.

We’re seeing a spike in infections and hospitalizations. But these numbers will never grab the headlines because it’s not sexy and goes against the narrative the left wants to impose on us.

The fear-mongering will not end, especially if Joe Biden takes the White House.