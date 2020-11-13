https://noqreport.com/2020/11/13/democrats-lied-about-atlanta-water-main-break-to-delay-georgia-ballot-counting/

(Natural News) On election night, President Trump was on the verge of winning the state of Georgia, as Republicans typically do. But then a water main supposedly broke, which delayed the count for just long enough to pad the numbers in Joe Biden’s favor.

America was told that a pipe burst at State Farm Arena, preventing some 40,000 absentee ballots from being counted there until later on in the week. The incident allegedly happened at around 6 a.m. the day after the election, delaying the counting of ballots until 11 a.m.

The night of the election, Fulton County only reported results for approximately 86,000 absentee ballots, with the remaining 40,000 taking several additional days to be tabulated.

“Absentee ballot processing requires that each ballot is opened, signatures verified, and ballots scanned,” local media reported, trying to defend the questionable situation.

“This is a labor-intensive process that takes longer to tabulate than other forms of voting. Fulton County did not anticipate having all absentee ballots processed on Election Day.”

Fair enough, except for the fact that other states such as Florida, which is much larger than Georgia, had no problems counting their absentee ballots in time to report them on election night.

Georgia’s delay, which was blamed on the broken water main, turned out to be a stalling tactic that allowed for tens of thousands of fraudulent Biden votes to be carted in during the middle of the night in an attempt to chip away at Trump’s lead.

“Any state that doesn’t count ballots before the election when received so winners can be announced on election night appears to place ulterior motives ahead of transparency and timeliness,” writes Joe Hoft for The Gateway Pundit.

How many fake votes for Biden were slipped in during the leaking pipe hoax?

Concerned about the situation, local attorney Paul J. Dzikowski sent a letter to the state requesting that any information associated with the water main break be sent to him in accordance with the Georgia Open Records Act.

In his letter, Dzikowski cited specific sections of Georgia state law that require full disclosure of such records within three business days, and no later.

Shockingly, the only public records generated for Dzikowski were a handful of text messages between someone from the state and Atlanta Hawks Sr. Vice President Geoffrey Stiles, who indicated that the “slow leak” was “contained quickly,” adding that the entire thing was “highly exaggerated.”

In other words, a very minor drip, it sounds like, supposedly shut down the counting of all remaining absentee ballots in Fulton County, creating the conditions necessary for questionable activity to occur under the cover of darkness.

“No repair orders or work orders or invoices from a plumber associated with this ‘burst pipe’ were provided. Nothing,” Hoft notes.

Dzikowski reportedly also filed a similar request for information with the Fulton County Board of Registrations and Elections, which also produced no valid records suggestive of any type of real emergency.

Suffice it to say that the pipe leak narrative was completely fabricated for some other purpose that, by all appearances, would seem to include mass vote fraud in the state of Georgia.

“What really happened on election night in Atlanta and what was the real reason they stopped counting tens of thousands of absentee votes until the next day?” Hoft asks.

Several commenters answered him by suggesting voter suppression, while others joked that the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) will probably also get blamed, seeing as how it has become a catch-all excuse to override laws and constitutional rights on a whim.

“The Democrats (i.e. communists) who are trying to desperately to steal this election will kill to hang on to power if Americans allow them to steal it,” another warned. “Of that you can be assured.”

More of the latest news about the election can be found at Trump.news.

