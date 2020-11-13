https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/developing-milwaukee-elections-chief-lost-elections-flash-drive-morning-hours-november-4th-democrats-miraculously-found-120000-votes-joe-biden/

On the morning of November 4th President Trump delivered an election speech to the nation.

President Trump was VERY positive with the election results has he set new records in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

In Wisconsin President Trump was ahead by 120,000 votes.

President Trump warned Americans to watch out for suspicious late night ballot drops.

Then this happened…

After telling the world that they were stopping counting overnight, the Democrats suddenly dropped over 300,000 ballots in Wisconsin and Michigan.

At 3 AM Central time (an hour after President Trump’s speech) Joe Biden overcame a 4.1% Trump lead.

The media reported the next day that Wisconsin, thanks to Milwaukee, had a 89% turnout — something that is unheard of in the US.

Now we are putting together how this all happened.

The Milwaukee Elections Chief lost a flash drive on the way to the county election commission.

Via Wisconsin Right Now:

A flash drive that contained crucial absentee voter information in the 2020 presidential election was briefly lost during the early morning hours of Wednesday Nov. 4 as the world waited for Milwaukee to reveal its ballot counts. Sources within Milwaukee County law enforcement told Wisconsin Right Now exclusively that the executive director of the Milwaukee Election Commission, Claire Woodall-Vogg, realized she had lost the flash drive when she left, with police escort, the Central Count building where ballots were tallied. She was en route to the county courthouse to report “the results of more than 169,000 absentee ballots collected in the City of Milwaukee,” the Hill previously reported.

There’s more…

Reporters actually FILMED Milwaukee Election Commission Senior Executive Claire Woodall-Vogg feeding totals into a machine in the wee hours of the morning WITHOUT any election observers!

This was ALL CAUGHT ON VIDEO!

Milwaukee’s elections chief Claire Woodall-Vogg is in the process of putting the results from the machines that are finished onto encrypted flash drives that will be delivered – with police escort – to the county election commission to be put into the reporting system. pic.twitter.com/xWgXhsQjQn — Bill Miston (@billmiston) November 4, 2020

Woodall-Vogg purposely broke all protocol by transferring numbers to a flash drive at the Milwaukee center.

(1/3) Claire Woodall-Vogg penned a letter on November 9, 2020 about the transferring of paper ballots to flash drives; however, it is against Wisconsin Election Law to break the legal chain of custody in reporting the tabulated votes, and thus use of Flash Drives is 100% ILLEGAL: pic.twitter.com/Ab9tiT30Vi — Michael Johns (@Michael03272961) November 10, 2020

More from Wisconsin Right Now:

Three days after this story first ran, Woodall-Vogg wrote a letter to the Wisconsin Election Commission in which she explained her side of what happened. In the letter, she admitted that, when she got to Milwaukee County with the flash drives, she couldn’t find one of them. She says the flash drive was sitting in a tabulator machine, a senior staff member removed the flash drive and turned it over to a Milwaukee police officer who then delivered it to her 10 minutes later. She alleges that the incident did not alter the results of the election and that the District Attorney’s office conducted an investigation to establish chain of custody. Calls and emails for comment were also made to Mayor Tom Barrett’s office, and the Milwaukee County Election Commission. There have been no responses at all. Our sources did not want to be named for fear of retaliation, although they are in a position to know the information they imparted; such is the urgency behind the scenes over the matter. One officer reported the incident to a supervisor out of concern, we were told.

