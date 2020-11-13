https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/inspire-confidence-one-credentialed-gop-monitor-allowed-ten-counting-tables-georgia-hand-recount-video/

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Wednesday announced elections officials will be conducting a hand recount and full audit of every single ballot that was submitted.

Raffensperger had announced last week they would be doing a recount after ballots turned up in the dead of night and pushed the state for Joe Biden.

Following the announcement, the Trump campaign asked Georgia election officials to count all ballots by hand instead of using high-speed scanners, which they have agreed to do. This is the first time a full vote audit has ever been conducted in the state.

Susan Knox, a GOP observer attending the hand recount in Cobb County, Georgia on Friday said what is happening is “horrible for the integrity of our election process.”

Observers cannot see what the ballot counters are actually doing.

Does this inspire confidence?

WATCH:

One of our observers at the hand count of the ballots ordered by Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. Does this inspire confidence? pic.twitter.com/jRoFCvqWoZ — David Shafer (@DavidShafer) November 13, 2020

David Shafer, Chairman of the Georgia Republican Party said GOP observers are limited to one credentialed monitor for each ten counting tables.

“Congressman Doug Collins and I asked for a one to one ratio yesterday but our request was refused,” David Shafer said.

We are limited to one credentialed monitor for each ten counting tables. Congressman Doug @CollinsforGA and I asked for a one to one ratio yesterday but our request was refused. — David Shafer (@DavidShafer) November 13, 2020

Recall, elections officials in Fulton County, Georgia claimed they stopped counting ballots on election night after a pipe burst at the State Farm Arena.

But there is no evidence that a pipe actually burst.

It appears the story was used as an excuse to count ballots in secret in the dead of the night.

David Shafer said: “Fulton County elections officials told the media and our observers that they were shutting down the tabulation center at State Farm Arena at 10:30 p.m. on election night only to continue counting ballots in secret until 1:00 a.m.”

Let me repeat. Fulton County elections officials told the media and our observers that they were shutting down the tabulation center at State Farm Arena at 10:30 p.m. on election night only to continue counting ballots in secret until 1:00 a.m. — David Shafer (@DavidShafer) November 10, 2020

