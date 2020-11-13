https://redstate.com/streiff/2020/11/13/dr-anthony-fauci-says-it-is-time-for-americans-to-shut-the-hell-up-and-do-what-their-betters-tell-them-to-do-n279633
About The Author
Related Posts
Shattered Norms Started With Democrats’ Fanatical Devotion To Roe v. Wade
September 23, 2020
Range Owner Brings .50 Caliber Rifle To Richmond Gun Rights Rally
January 20, 2020
A stunning report details Trump’s labor secretary’s role in plea deal for pedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein
July 9, 2019
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy