Elon Musk suspects something strange is brewing with the current spate of COVID tests. According to the eccentric billionaire, he took a test four times in one day and got two different results.

“Something extremely bogus is going on. Was tested for covid four times today. Two tests came back negative, two came back positive. Same machine, same test, same nurse. Rapid antigen test from BD,” Musk tweeted on Thursday.

Something extremely bogus is going on. Was tested for covid four times today. Two tests came back negative, two came back positive. Same machine, same test, same nurse. Rapid antigen test from BD. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 13, 2020

Regarding whether false positives could be contributing to the major spike in cases, Musk said, “If it’s happening to me, it’s happening to others. I’m getting PCR tests from separate labs. Results will take about 24 hours.”

If it’s happening to me, it’s happening to others. I’m getting PCR tests from separate labs. Results will take about 24 hours. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 13, 2020

When asked if he was feeling any symptoms, the Tesla founder said they were minor, like that of a common cold and not much else. Dr. Eugene Gu tried to offer up his own explanation.

“It matters what order you received those results. If you had the first two tests come back negative earlier in the day and then the last two tests come back positive later in the day, then it could mean you passed the threshold for detecting the coronavirus as they replicated,” Gu tweeted.

Musk’s questioning about the efficacy of COVID-19 tests comes just several months after he rocked the halls of the Twitterverse when he said “take the red pill” and “cancel cancel culture” with no further clarification.

Prior to his infamous “red pill” tweet, Musk had been urging governors to reopen the economy and even went as far to call the lockdown orders “fascist.” On Friday, Musk also tweeted that he opposes another round of economic stimulus while expressing his support for Universal Basic Income (UBI).

“As a reminder, I’m in *favor* of universal basic income,” he tweeted. “Goal of government should be to maximize the happiness of the people. Giving each person money allows them to decide what meets their needs, rather than the blunt tool of legislation, which creates self-serving special interests.”

“Another government stimulus package is not in the best interests of the people imo,” he continued. “These are jammed to gills with special interests earmarks. If we do a stimulus at all, it should just be direct payments to consumers.”

Though it’s doubtful that Musk will ever be a friend to conservatives, it is fair to note that he has always marched to his own drumbeat and has never conformed to lockstep Silicon Valley leftism.

For instance, as billionaires like Bill Gates and others were actively pushing population control measures to help with climate change, typically in poor African countries, Musk went against the grain and said the world actually needs more people on the planet, not less.

“The world’s population is accelerating towards collapse, but few seem to notice or care,” he tweeted in 2017 in response to a New Scientist article about a “population bomb” going off in 2076.

“Real issue will [be] an aging & declining world population by 2050, *not* overpopulation,” he tweeted in 2019. “Demographics, stratified by age, will look like an upside down pyramid with many old people & fewer young.”

