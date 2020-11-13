https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/525817-elon-musk-knocks-extremely-bogus-covid-19-test-after-taking

Tesla CEO Elon MuskElon Reeve MuskNASA’s International Space Station is about to become a film location Blue Origin takes one small step toward being a competitor to SpaceX Virgin Hyperloop to build new certification center in West Virginia MORE knocked ‘extremely bogus’ COVID-19 tests after taking four tests in one day, Bloomberg reports.

Musk said he took a series of rapid antigen tests, which are less reliable than polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, according to the news outlet. The tests are cheaper, but produce results within 15 minutes.

“Something extremely bogus is going on. Was tested for covid four times today. Two tests came back negative, two came back positive,” Musk said on Twitter. “Same machine, same test, same nurse. Rapid antigen test from BD.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Something extremely bogus is going on. Was tested for covid four times today. Two tests came back negative, two came back positive. Same machine, same test, same nurse. Rapid antigen test from BD. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 13, 2020

“BD” is likely a reference to Becton Dickinson and Co., Bloomberg notes, which received emergency-use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration for its test in July.

Musk says he’s getting PCR tests from separate labs. The tests look for tiny bits of the virus’ nucleic acid, Bloomberg notes.

If it’s happening to me, it’s happening to others. I’m getting PCR tests from separate labs. Results will take about 24 hours. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 13, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Musk said that he had been experiencing sniffles, cough, and a “slight” fever over the past few days.

Mild sniffles & cough & slight fever past few days. Right now, no symptoms, although I did take NyQuil. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 13, 2020

The Tesla CEO landed in Germany last week to conduct in-person interviews at the factory the company is building near Berlin, Bloomberg notes. Germany entered a second lockdown on Nov. 2, in which bars, restaurants, cinemas and other facilities are currently shut down.

Musk had been skeptical of the pandemic in the past, and previously called the shelter-at-home orders imposed in some states in April “fascist.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

