Are the COVID-19 numbers being reported to the public trustworthy? Depending on who you ask, the answer can be very different. And we’re not talking about the average American who gets their news from CNN, MSNBC, or Fox News. Even doctors and scientists are experiencing a growing divide in their opinions as no consensus can be found on even the most mundane aspects of the pandemic.

But one thing that seems to be universal among most doctors and scientists is the need for more testing. However, there is a growing number, particularly in European Union nations, who are questioning not only the accuracy of testing but also the efficacy. Is the push by most governments for expanded and rushed testing actually being used to drive the panic for as long as possible? One high-profile anecdote tends to make observers lean towards questioning the push for testing.

Billionaire Elon Musk said on Twitter, “Something extremely bogus is going on. Was tested for covid four times today. Two tests came back negative, two came back positive. Same machine, same test, same nurse. Rapid antigen test from BD.”

Musk was referring to the Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) SARS-CoV-2 antigen tests. The rapid, point-of-care tests can allegedly detect the virus in symptomatic patients in approximately 15 minutes. He said he was experiencing symptoms like a cold which prompted him to get tested. Assuming he took his tests together, that means he was positive twice and negative twice within the same hour.

Some doctors have called for a rethinking of how we’re testing for COVID-19, especially among those who are asymptomatic. A positive test can cause further isolation and financial hardship. Considering the data we’re seeing this year, included an alleged drop in flu cases by 95%, it seems more likely that these tests and their diagnoses are doing more harm than good. They’re prolonging and even expanding the lockdowns across the country and around the world despite death rates from the disease remaining stagnant.

Coronavirus alarmists love to say “listen to the doctors” or “believe in the science.” But with COVID-19, more and more doctors are speaking an unapproved narrative. As for the science, Elon Musk showed it’s about 50/50 at best.

