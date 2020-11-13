https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/emmanuel-macron-says-biden-presidency-chance-make-planet-great/

(THE BLAZE) – French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday expressed his excitement over Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s promise to re-enter the U.S. into the Paris climate accord, describing the prospect as an opportunity to “make our planet great again.”

Despite President Donald Trump contesting the election results following mainstream media’s widespread declaration that Biden has won the White House, Macron joined world leaders this week in congratulating the Democrat on his win.

Reuters reported that Macron specifically hailed Biden’s vow to re-enter the Paris climate accord, noting that the Democrat “has pledged to rejoin the pact and to invest $2 trillion to wean the country off planet-warming fossil fuels.”

