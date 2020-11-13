https://nationalfile.com/even-democrats-investigated-pelosi-linked-dominion-voting-for-bad-security-and-chinese-parts/

Even Democrats harshly investigated Dominion Voting Systems for its well-documented lack of security and for using Chinese parts. Nancy Pelosi-linked Dominion Voting Systems is under harsh condemnation from President Donald Trump and his supporters after reported vote-counting malfunctions in many of the key states.

President Trump cited data reported by OANN’s Chanel Rion to state that Dominion flipped votes from Trump to Biden or lost Trump votes in massive margins in states including Pennsylvania and Georgia, where the flipped/lost vote total is higher than Joe Biden’s supposed “leads.” Dominion raised flags when officials were forced to admit that the system flipped 6,000 votes in Michigan from Trump over to his Democrat counterpart Biden. But data shows the problem to be much worse and more widespread. NOQ Report has a deep dive into the Dominion data cited by President Trump.

“REPORT: DOMINION DELETED 2.7 MILLION TRUMP VOTES NATIONWIDE. DATA ANALYSIS FINDS 221,000 PENNSYLVANIA VOTES SWITCHED FROM PRESIDENT TRUMP TO BIDEN. 941,000 TRUMP VOTES DELETED. STATES USING DOMINION VOTING SYSTEMS SWITCHED 435,000 VOTES FROM TRUMP TO BIDEN.” @ChanelRion @OANN — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2020

Bloomberg reported that Dominion “hired … a high-powered firm that includes a longtime aide to Speaker Nancy Pelosi. … Dominion’s first-ever lobbying firm is Brownstein Farber Hyatt and Schreck. Nadeam Elshami, Pelosi’s former chief of staff, is one of the lobbyists on the account.”

Dominion Voting Systems also hired the notorious Democrat political organizing operation Act Blue.

Dominion Voting Systems HIRED Act Blue!!! Talk about a conflict of interest! This is MASSIVE! pic.twitter.com/w0SuucRHL2 — WE, THE PEOPLE (@HD283271) November 10, 2020

An Elizabeth Warren press release dated December 10, 2019 documents that Warren and fellow Democrat senators Amy Klobuchar and Ron Wyden investigated and exposed Dominion Voting Systems among two other election software systems owned by private equity.

“The three vendors — Election Systems & Software, Dominion Voting Systems, and Hart InterCivic — collectively distribute voting machines and software that facilitate voting for over 90% of all eligible voters in the United States. Private equity firms reportedly own or control each of these vendors, which “have long skimped on security in favor of convenience,” leaving voting systems across the country “prone to security problems,’” the press release stated, citing election security experts.

Even NBC News reported: “The source of the nation’s voting machines has become an urgent issue because of real fears that hackers, whether foreign or domestic, might tamper with the mechanics of the voting system. That has led to calls for ES&S and its competitors, Denver-based Dominion Voting Systems and Austin, Texas-based Hart Intercivic, to reveal details about their ownership and the origins of the parts, some of which come from China, that make up their machines.”

House Democrats then went after Dominion Voting Systems in a 2020 hearing, with Rep. Zoe Lofgren blowing the lid off the Chinese parts used by Dominion.

“Securing our elections should not be a partisan issue.” Early in 2020, Dems held a hearing with 3 major private election vendors, including DOMINION VOTING SYSTEMS. The Dem. Chair revealed voting components from China, widespread Internet & hacking vulnerability & WORSE.🚨👇 pic.twitter.com/m69dHoxM33 — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) November 7, 2020

