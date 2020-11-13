https://www.theblaze.com/news/fauci-america-has-an-independent-spirit-but-now-is-the-time-to-do-what-youre-told

Dr. Anthony Fauci said Friday that while he acknowledges the “independent spirit” of America, U.S. citizens should recognize that “now is the time to do what you’re told” in the midst of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

What are the details?

During a televised COVID-19 discussion with other top experts at the Washington National Cathedral, Fauci recalled, “I was talking with my U.K. colleagues who are saying the U.K. is similar to where we are now, because each of our countries have that independent spirit.” He added, “I can understand that, but now is the time to do what you’re told.”

Prior to the comment, Fauci noted that “right now, it seems that every county is suffering” with COVID-19 cases and said that it was not fair to compare the United States to other nations that have been hailed for their coronavirus response.

“We are not a little island of five million people that we can shut off,” the infectious disease expert pointed out. “We’re not a country that would accept if a ruler tells us, ‘You must do this.'”

Fauci went on to decry how some Americans have viewed the government response to COVID-19 as “authoritarian.”

CNBC reported:

Fauci noted that scientists have been perceived throughout this pandemic as “authoritarian” by members of the public, because of the steps taken to combat the virus. He noted that it’s unfortunate that science “has been lumped into politics.” In a “divisive” society, he said, people’s willingness to follow the advice of scientists has often been portrayed a political decision. Surveys have found that Democrats are more likely than Republicans to view Covid-19 as a major threat to public health. “All of a sudden science gets caught in a lot of this divisiveness,” he said.

But Fauci’s remarks did not go over well with conservatives on social media.

Republican Rep. Jim Jordan (Ohio) responded, “Dr. Fauci: ‘Do what you’re told.’ Americans: ‘We can decide for ourselves.'”

Former One America News Network host Liz Wheeler tweeted, “Dr. Fauci: ‘America has an independent spirit but now is the time to do what you’re told.’ WTF. These are tyrannical words. Why on EARTH should we blindly obey ‘experts’ who are trampling our freedoms with ANTI-SCIENCE lockdown policies?”

Fox News’ Lisa Boothe added, “Fauci is a little tyrant.”

